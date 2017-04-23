Mumbra runaway teen reunited with family

The teenager escaped from home twice in two weeks, before cops found him sleeping inside an auto

A 13-year-old boy has been counselled and reunited with his family 15 days after he ran away from home, fearing that his parents were sending him to a boarding school in Kerala.

According to the police, the teenager, Faisal Khan (name changed), studies in Class V at an English-medium school in Mumbra. His father works at a garment factory, while his mother works in a catering unit. On April 6, the

boy suddenly went missing from his home.

"The boy's father approached us and claimed that his son would run away from home every time they asked him to concentrate on his studies," said YS Sonawane, police sub-inspector, child protection unit of the Thane crime branch.

The police immediately launched a search operation. Asif Shaikh, assistant sub-inspector, Mumbra, along with police constable KC Joshi from the child protection unit of Thane crime branch, were tasked with looking for the teen. "On April 13, we found him at a society, a few kilometres from his building and sent him home. But, three days later, he escaped again," said Joshi.

On April 19, Khan was found sleeping inside an autorickshaw. "This time we took him to the station and counselled him. During the session, he revealed that his parents were planning to send him to a boarding school in Kerala. Since he did not want to leave Mumbra, he decided to leave home instead," added Joshi. While away, Khan would spend time with his school friends and survive on a vada pav daily.

Speaking to mid-day, the father of the boy, who did not wish to be named, said, "I want to make sure my son has a bright future. The boarding school where I had planned to send him is a good place for him. My brother-in-law studied there and has now become an engineer. But, we never forced our son to go there."