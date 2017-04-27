Murdered Congress corporator Manoj Mhatre's wife raring to take on the mantle

Vaishali Mhatre was in no mood to join politics, but now her only aim is to fight back and fulfil his dreams



Manoj and Vaishali Mhatre

With investigation into the murder of late corporator Manoj Mhatre underway, his wife, Vaishali, is preparing to contest the Bhiwandi- Nizampur Municipal Corporation election from the same ward where her husband won as a corporator three times. The election is scheduled to be held in the last week of May.

Brutal attack

Manoj was brutally killed by a gang in Bhiwandi allegedly at the behest of his cousin Prashant, on February 14 this year. The Thane police booked 20 people and arrested 17 of them under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). According to the police, the remaining three will be arrested soon. Prashant was arrested on March 30.

Confirming that she was contesting on a Congress ticket from Anjurphata ward (20B), Vaishali said, "The ward is reserved for OBC women, and three other corporators will also get tickets to contest the elections."

Following in her husband's footsteps, she has even started visiting the Anjurphata office twice daily, interacting with locals and sorting out their problems.

Payback time

On Manoj's murder, she said, "It is clear that my husband was killed due to political rivalry. After his death, I was in no mood to contest the elections, as I am not very much into politics. But it is important to prove to his killers that we can fight back, and our stand remains the same. I also want to fulfil his dreams."



Earlier, the Mhatre family was planning to project Manoj's elder daughter, Harshali, for the elections, but Vaishali claimed that it would be too early for her to get into this as she is just 23 years old.

Lauding her husband's work, she said, "The ward is the best one; it has adequate water facilities. I will ensure that the trust people had in him remains intact, and that all amenities are made available to them."