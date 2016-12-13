Musician invites friend to dinner, then rapes her thrice in Mumbai

The Dadar police have arrested a 24-year-old man who raped his 18-year-old friend on the pretext of a dinner date at home. The woman, who is an orphan, lives with her aunt and was friends with the man who lives in the same locality in Dadar. The court has sent him to police custody.

The woman, who lost her parents in 2013, had come to live with her aunt the same year. There she befriended many youngsters in the area, including Sahil Patkar.

“Sahil is a musician and works with the local Banjo Band,” said an officer. The woman was fascinated by his musical talent and they used to often meet.

On December 10, Sahil invited the woman’s home for dinner. He assured her that she could go back as early as she liked. The woman went to his house at 8 pm, but found that his family wasn’t around. He told her they had gone to the temple. He then went out to buy dinner and returned with Chinese food.

When they finished eating, the woman said she wanted to leave. But, Patkar allegedly locked the door to the house and demanded sexual favours from her. When she refused, he allegedly forced himself on her, raping her three times. When the woman returned home at 7 am, her aunt asked her where she had been. When her aunt continued to grill her, she broke down and narrated the ordeal.

They immediately went to Dadar Police station to register a case, and the police arrested Patkar.