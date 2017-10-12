Taking up the fight for reformation within their community, members of the Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD) met Commissioner of Police, Datta Padsalgikar, at his office in South Mumbai on Tuesday, to suggest how the police could help the victims of triple talaq based on the provisions of the existing law on domestic violence.



During the meeting, the IMSD delegation even pointed out to the Commissioner of Police that given the definition of domestic violence, triple talaq does fall within its ambit. File pic

The delegation comprised Javed Anand, Noorjehan Safia Niaz, Feroze Mithiborwala, Khatoon Shaikh, convenors, co-convenors and members of IMSD. They said that the CP gave a patient hearing to their suggestions and said that he would act after legally examining the matter.

Also read: Ulemas, join us or be left behind, says Muslim body saluting triple talaq verdict

Domestic violence has a wide definition under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDVA), 2005. It includes physical, sexual, verbal, emotional and economic abuse. The IMSD team pointed out to the CP that given the definition of domestic violence, triple talaq does fall within its ambit.

Also read: Yuvika Chaudhary, Suyyash Rai, other celebs react to triple talaq ban

The team also cited references to several verdicts of lower courts and high courts, which have ruled that Muslim women are entitled to the provisions of the Act.

The organisation will hold a press conference on Thursday, where they would discuss the reasons for opposing Mahram (a male protector for Muslim women on pilgrimage). The IMSD believes that it should be a matter of 'individual choice'.

Also read - Shabana Azmi: I welcome the Supreme Court verdict on instant triple talaq

Mithiborwala said, "Change is a long and uphill road strewn with obstacles. It is a laborious process but we have already started getting the results."

The Act

The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, is aimed at ensuring speedy relief for victims of domestic violence, irrespective of their religion. It includes the right to reside in matrimonial home, maintenance and compensation. Under Section 5 of the Act, it is the duty of a police officer, who has received a complaint of domestic violence, is present at the spot of an incident or when the matter is reported to him, to provide full information to the 'aggrieved person' about the provisions under the Act and the procedure to be followed to avail them.

Also view - Pallavi Vikamsey's tragic death: What we know so far



