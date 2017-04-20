Muslim girl's hijab ripped off, called 'terrorist' in the United States

Also read: State employee accused of pulling off Muslim woman's hijab

Washington: A 14-year-old Muslim girl's headscarf was ripped off by an unidentified man while yelling "terrorist" at her in Georgia, US. The victim was walking with a group in the parking lot of Perimeter Mall near Maggiano's Little Italy in Atlanta on Monday when the man approached and fled after snatching the hijab, police said.

"Dunwoody is a very diverse community, welcoming people of all faiths. Therefore, an incident such as this one is unusual," said, Police Chief Billy Grogan.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man.