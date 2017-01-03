Must develop Scientific Social Responsibility: PM Narendra Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of 104th Indian Science Congress programme at Sri Venkateswara University, Andhra Pradesh. Pic/ PTI

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there was a need to develop the concept of "scientific social responsibility" to connect leading institutions to all stake holders.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Science Congress, the Prime Minister also said that research needed to be strenghtneded in line with international standards.

"On the lines of Corporate Social Responsibility, concept of Scientific Social Responsibility needs to be inculcated to connect our leading institutions to all stake holders, including schools and colleges," Modi said.

"Our best science and technology institutions should further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards... Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth," he said.

The Prime Minister said that by 2030, India would be among the top three countries in science and technology. "Science must meet the rising aspirations of the people."