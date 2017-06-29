Mustafa Dossa buried next to father, Haseena Parkar at Marine Lines cemetery

Sources say '93 blasts convict was buried next to the graves of his father & underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar



Mustafa Dossa being taken for burial from his home in Agripada to the cemetery on Wednesday night. Pic/ Satej Shinde

Mustafa Dossa was buried at Bada Kabristan opposite Marine Lines station late last night. One of the six convicted in the 1993 blasts case, he died yesterday afternoon, hours after being admitted to JJ Hospital, following complaints of chest pain.

Sources said Dossa was buried next to the graves of his father and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar.

JJ Hospital dean Dr TP Lahane said, "Dossa died of a cardiac arrest. The post-mortem was done under the supervision of a three-doctor panel, as per the jail manual."

Mustafa Dossa taken to the burial ground

Around 10.30 pm, his body was handed over to his family, who took it home to Aqdas Mahal building in Agripada, and then, around midnight, to the cemetery, where family and relatives offered prayers (Salat al-Janazah) to seek pardon for him. Around 1.30 am, he was taken for the burial (al-Dafin).

Close friends of the Dossa family said 200-odd people had come for the funeral; to maintain law and order, personnel from the city police, the ACP, the DCP and officers from the crime branch and ATS were deputed.

"Some of the present were those having links to the underworld, including family members," said a source.