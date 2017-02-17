Pune techie murder: Rasila Raju's family demands probe against her boss



Rasila Raju

Pune: The family of Rasila Raju OP, who was allegedly strangled to death by a guard at her workplace - Infosys, Hinjewadi - on January 29 yesterday asked the Pune police to initiate action against the company and her team leader, who allegedly bore a grudge against her.

In a letter given to Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla, Rasila's father and an ex-serviceman, Raju OP (88), her maternal uncle, Rajjan Nayyar, and her brother, Laijin Kumar (29) - from Kerala - raised the suspicion that the techie's murder was a well-planned act and that her team leader had played a role in it. They asked the police to form an inquiry panel against Infosys, with a member from the Pune Malayalee Federation on board for transparency's sake. "I work with a security firm, and know how getting access to restricted areas is difficult," said father Raju. "I believe that my daughter was not killed in the heat of the moment; it was a cold-blooded murder. How did the security guard (Bhaben Saikiya, who is in police custody) get his hands on the ninth-floor access card, where my daughter was working? I'm sure there is a bigger conspiracy at play."

He claimed that Rasila's boss, who allegedly nursed a grudge against her, had a hand in the attack.

Laijin, who works in Abu Dhabi, UAE, blamed Infosys for poor security measures. He alleged that three days prior to her murder, Rasila had complained of facing undue stress at work.

Members of the Pune Malayalee Federation, who accompanied the family, said they want an ex-gratia compensation of R1 crore and an insurance payment of R10 lakh from Infosys.

Ganesh Shinde, DCP, zone III, said the investigation is looking into Infosys employees as well.

mid-day reached out to Infosys, but there was no response.