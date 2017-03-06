My dream is to develop 'Poorvanchal': Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said development of Poorvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh) has been his "dream", and hit out at successive state governments for not doing anything to develop the region.

Addressing a rally after the conclusion of his roadshow here, Modi said despite Poorvanchal having everything essential for development, it still lagged behind. "There is fertile land and hard working people but there is no good government," he said.

The Prime Minister said the central government is ready to provide required funds for development of the region but the state government must be able to properly account for the expenses. Modi said Uttar Pradesh would become the "number one" state in the country only after Poorvanchal is developed.

He said that electricity is something required by every household in this modern age but the Samajwadi Party government refused to take electricity from the Centre. Emphasising that he knows how the region is to be developed, Modi said a 3,000-km-long gas pipeline is being laid from Gujarat to Varanasi that would provide cooking gas to every household and help in developing industry.

"I know how 'Poorvanchal' is to be developed. It's clear in my mind," he said, adding that rail connectivity would be enhanced and the farmers provided water for irrigation. The Prime Minister also criticised the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party, terming them "two different sides of the same coin".