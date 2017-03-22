My government will work for all, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath



Yogi Adityanath speaks in the Lok Sabha. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Two days after taking over as UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath yesterday made an appearance in the Lok Sabha where he is still a member, and vowed to work for development of all sections by creating a "new structure" of progress.

Clad in his typical saffron robes, Adityanath was received warmly by the members who thumped the desks as he entered the House sometime after 4.30 pm when a debate was underway on the Finance Bill.

Adityanath, who spoke on the Bill after Venkaiah Naidu, laid thrust on allaying apprehensions over his taking over in UP. "In Uttar Pradesh, the new model of development will be based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," emphasised Adityanath, who is known for his firebrand Hindutva image.

"My government will be for everyone, not specifically for any caste or community... We will work for development of all sections and castes and create a new structure of progress," said the Chief Minister of the country's largest state.

He said his government in the state will create a "new model" of development under the guidance of Modi. "UP will be the state which our honourable Prime Minister has dreamt of, a corruption-free state, a state free of anarchy. It would be an incident free-state," Adityanath said. "Uttar Pradesh would work to make the dream of Prime Minister a reality," he said.