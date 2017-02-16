Myanmar national held for trying to get citizenship through fake documents

Mathura: A Myanmar national who was trying to get Indian citizenship through forged documents has been apprehended, police said today. "Sadiq Hussain, s/o Mohammad Hafiz, a resident of Myanmar, was living in Aurangabad area under the Sadar Bazar police station for over 10 years with fake name Mohammad Sadiq," SP City Ashok Kumar said.

He said Hussain not only succeeded in getting his Aadhar Card and forged Indian passport prepared but also succeeded in opening a bank account. He was nabbed by Mathura-based Local Intelligence Unit today in Aurangabad. "He is being interrogated," police said.