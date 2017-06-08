Myanmar plane with 106 onboard crashes in Andaman Sea



A Myanmar Air Force Shaanxi Y-8 transport aircraft similar to the aircraft carrying over 100 people. Pic/AFP

Pieces of a Myanmar military plane, which went missing with more than 100 soldiers and family members aboard were found in the Andaman Sea yesterday, a local official said.

"Now they have found pieces of the damaged plane in the sea 136 miles (218 km) away from Dawei city," said Naing Lin Zaw, a tourism official in Myeik. The commander in chief's office said the plane lost contact at about 1.35 pm (local time) off Myanmar's southern coast. There was conflicting information about the number of people on board. Giving an updated figure, the office said 106 passengers were on board - soldiers and family members - along with 14 crew. More than a dozen of those on board were children.