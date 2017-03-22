Myanmar steps up anti-money laundering drive: Media

Yangon: Myanmar is stepping up anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing drive as part of the work procedure of Asia-Pacific Group on Money Laundering, a government-owned newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The drive includes mutual evaluation in the member countries, amendment of the anti-money laundering law, formation of a working committee for mutual evaluation in the member countries in 2016, Global New Light of Myanmar quoted Police Colonel Kyaw Win Thein.

Thein told the same in a meeting of the Central Committee for Anti-Money Laundering on Tuesday, chaired by Minister of Home Affairs Kyaw Swe, Xinhua news agency reported. Myanmar enacted the Anti-Money Laundering Law in March 2014, and formed the anti-money laundering central committee in August 2014.

Tasked to formulate policies on anti-money laundering and combating financial support for terrorism, the central board is also cooperating with international and regional organisations and neighbouring countries. It has so far cooperated with Thailand, Indonesia and Australia in combating money laundering and financial terrorism.