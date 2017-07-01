Mumbai Crime: Mystery man robs model's bag at actor Upasana Singh's birthday party



The mysterious man is seen on the sofa (circled) while Kaya Sharma and her friend are sitting on chairs

Actor Upasana Singh's birthday wasn't a happy one for model Kaya Sharma. A man stole her belongings at the veteran actor's birthday party in Versova, which included two expensive cell phones and ATM cards.

Sharma has now lodged an FIR in the Versova police station, which has recovered the CCTV footage of the incident.

The theft took place late on Thursday night at a hotel in Versova, where several Bollywood and television celebrities were present to celebrate Singh's birthday. Sharma was among the invitees. She'd kept her bag on a table at the venue for sometime. When she returned to the table, she found that her bag, which contained two expensive cell phones, cash and ATM cards, was missing from the spot.

Sharma then called the hotel staff and complained about the matter. The staff then went through footage of the CCTV installed in the premises and saw a man lifting her bag. They searched for him in the venue and the vicinity, but could not find him.

Sharma then went to the Versova police station and lodged an FIR in the matter.

Her friend Shubham Sharma told mid-day, "We were at the birthday party when Kaya's two cell phones and R20,000 in cash were stolen. Her friend Divya had kept her car and home keys in the bag that was stolen. We have lodged an FIR in the matter and the police is investigating the case."

A police official from Versova police station said, "We have registered an FIR under section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the IPC. We have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident and have zeroed in on a suspect."