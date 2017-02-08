Mystery surrounds death of film actress found hanging with slashed wrists

Mysterious death of film actress, who was found hanging, but with wrists slit, stumps cops. Bitasta Saha, whose semi-decomposed body was recovered from flat, was in a failed affair with married man



Bitasta Saha starred in the 2016 Bengali film 'Banchha Elo Firey', which is a sequel to 1980 superhit 'Bancharamer Bagan'

The police on Wednesday started a probe into the mysterious death of 28-year-old film actress Bitasta Saha, whose semi-decomposed body was recovered from her south Kolkata apartment.

Bitasta, who was a small-time actress in the Bengali entertainment industry, was found hanging from the ceiling in her flat in the southern part of Kolkata's Kasba area, police said.



Bitasta Salini Saha

The incident came to light after she failed to reply to her mother's repeated phone calls for almost two days. Bitasta, used to reside at the apartment alone and her worried mom then visited the flat to check on her. When Bitasta did not open the door despite several knocks, her mother and neighbours informed police.

The police arrived and broke down the door and found the actress' body hanging from the ceiling.

The actress was reportedly in a relationship with an income tax officer, who according to the victim's family is said to be married.

What has led the police to suspect foul play is the fact that one of Bitasta's wrists was slit and there were several injury marks on her body too. The police believe that a victim could not slash one's wrist as well as hang oneself at the same time.



Bitasta Salini Saha

"Going by the preliminary signs it seems that she committed suicide. However, we are waiting for the postmortem report. The body appeared to be two-day-old and there was a bit of stench in the room," the police has said.

Police claimed the actress was under severe stress for quite sometime which could be a reason behind the incident. "We have gone through her Facebook profile and posts, and found quite depressing posts on her wall... In fact at one point she had also talked about putting an end to her life... We are checking everything including her call details," police said.

Some of the posts on Facebook suggest that she could have been depressed over relationship trouble.



Bitasta Salini Saha

The actress' family has lodged an official complaint with Garfa police station against the income tax officer.

Bitasta was a model who had done some roles in television serials and a couple of films.