N. Chandrasekaran: 10 things you may not know about new Tata Sons chief

India Inc. on Thursday welcomed the appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the new Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. Here are some interesting facts about him.

Chandrasekaran, 53, has spent some 30 years in the Tata Group and is the first non-Parsi to head the $103-billion global empire with a 148-year history.

He has been associated with TCS since 1987. Since then, he has seen TCS revenues grow to $16.5 billion, with 371,000 consultants and a market cap of over $70 billion.

Chandrasekaran is an avid photographer and a passionate marathon runner.

A Master in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College - Trichy in Tamil Nadu, the newly named Tata Sons chair was the chairman of Nasscom, the apex trade body for IT firms in India in 2012-13.

He has also been member of several task forces of the Indian government.

He has been the non-official director of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since 5 March 2016.

According to the TCS website, he has completed several marathons around the world, including Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Mumbai, New York, Prague, Stockholm, Salzburg and Tokyo.

Coming from a family of diabetics, Chandra took to long-distance running to stay fit.

He lives in a sea-facing apartment at Worli in South Mumbai with his wife Lalitha and son Pranav.

Born in an agricultural family, he has five siblings. His father, Srinivasan Natarajan, was a lawyer by profession, who also managed the family farm.