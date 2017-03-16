N Biren is CM of first BJP-led govt in Manipur



Governor Najma Heptullah invites NâÂÂBiren Singh (centre) to form the government. Pic/PTI

Imphal: N Biren Singh was yesterday sworn in as the Chief Minister of the first-ever BJP-led government in Manipur after the Assembly election threw up a hung house.

Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Singh at a function in Raj Bhavan here.

Eight other ministers from the BJP and its alliance partners also took oath along with the chief minister. Y Joykumar of NPP has been designated as the Deputy Chief Minister.