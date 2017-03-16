N Biren is CM of first BJP-led govt in Manipur

Governor Najma Heptullah invites NâÂÂBiren Singh (centre) to form the government. Pic/PTI
Imphal: N Biren Singh was yesterday sworn in as the Chief Minister of the first-ever BJP-led government in Manipur after the Assembly election threw up a hung house.
Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Singh at a function in Raj Bhavan here.
Eight other ministers from the BJP and its alliance partners also took oath along with the chief minister. Y Joykumar of NPP has been designated as the Deputy Chief Minister.
32 MLAs' support in the Manipur assembly to BJP as claimed
Photos: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati at 'Baahubali 2' trailer launch
Photos: Pregnant Lisa Haydon with hubby at the Mumbai airport
Red Hot! Sonakshi Sinha goes glam for 'Nach Baliye 8' photo shoot
Man shot dead by brother over loan in Mumbai: 6 chilling details
Photos: Shweta Basu Prasad and Sai Tamhankar at 'Trapped' screening
0 Comments