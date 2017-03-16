E-paper

N Biren is CM of first BJP-led govt in Manipur

By Agencies | Posted 6 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Governor Najma Heptullah invites NâÂÂBiren Singh (centre) to form the government. Pic/PTI
Governor Najma Heptullah invites NâÂÂBiren Singh (centre) to form the government. Pic/PTI

Imphal: N Biren Singh was yesterday sworn in as the Chief Minister of the first-ever BJP-led government in Manipur after the Assembly election threw up a hung house.

Governor Najma Heptulla administered the oath of office and secrecy to Singh at a function in Raj Bhavan here.

Eight other ministers from the BJP and its alliance partners also took oath along with the chief minister. Y Joykumar of NPP has been designated as the Deputy Chief Minister.

32 MLAs' support in the Manipur assembly to BJP as claimed

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply