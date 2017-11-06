N.D. Tiwari continues to be critical, responses negligible

The condition of former UP and Uttarakhand Chief Minister N.D Tiwari, who is on life support system at city's Max Super specialty hospital, continues to be critical and his responses are negligible, said a statement issued by his family members on Monday.

"Panditji's condition is very serious and his health is extremely serious. Doctors have conveyed us that his responses are negligible and next 48 to 72 hours are extremely crucial," it said.

The 91-year old leader was admitted to the hospital in late September. He was shifted to the Intensive Care unit of the hospital from a private ward on October 26 after fever and pneumonia.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Uttrakhand CM Vijay Bahuguna spoke to Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar to enquire about the health.

The former Union Minister and Andhra Pradesh Governor is being treated by senior neurosurgeon J.D. Mukherjee and senior cardiologist Sumit Sethi.