N Korea fires farthest-ever missile in face of sanctions



Ascreen showing a news graphic of the missile launch. Pic/AFP

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific yesterday, responding to new UN sanctions with its furthest-ever missile flight.

The launch, from near Pyongyang, came after the United Nations Security Council imposed an eighth set of measures on the isolated country following its sixth nuclear test earlier this month. The missile was said to have overflown the US ally for around two minutes, but there were no immediate indications of objects falling onto Japanese territory.

In New York, the Security Council called an emergency meeting for later yesterday. The US Pacific Command confirmed Friday’s rocket was an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) and said it did not pose a threat to North America or to the US Pacific territory of Guam.

3.7k

Kilometres the missile travelled

770

Kilometres of altitude the missile reached