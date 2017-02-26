Naga accord will not compromise Manipur's integrity, assures Narendra Modi



PM with BJP leaders at a rally in Imphal on Saturday. Pic/PTI



Imphal: PM Modi on Saturday assured Manipur that there is not "a single word" in the 2015 agreement that wo­uld compromise the territory of the northeastern state. He said a BJP government would accomplish works in 15 mo­nths that the Congress "took 15 years to do".

He launched a scathing attack on CM O Ibobi Singh and said, "I assure you there is no single reference to ditching the Manipur people or its interests in the Naga Accord. The accord was done one-and-half years back. What were you (CM) doing? You are making false claims to mislead the people," Modi said.

On the indefinite economic blockade launched by United Naga Council in November last year, PM said, "BJP will form the next government in Manipur and no blockade will be allowed then."