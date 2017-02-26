Naga accord will not compromise Manipur's integrity, assures Narendra Modi

PM pledges to end Manipur economic blockade
PM with BJP leaders at a rally in Imphal on Saturday. Pic/PTI
Imphal: PM Modi on Saturday assured Manipur that there is not "a single word" in the 2015 agreement that would compromise the territory of the northeastern state. He said a BJP government would accomplish works in 15 months that the Congress "took 15 years to do".
He launched a scathing attack on CM O Ibobi Singh and said, "I assure you there is no single reference to ditching the Manipur people or its interests in the Naga Accord. The accord was done one-and-half years back. What were you (CM) doing? You are making false claims to mislead the people," Modi said.
On the indefinite economic blockade launched by United Naga Council in November last year, PM said, "BJP will form the next government in Manipur and no blockade will be allowed then."
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol at an event in Mumbai
Photos: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu promote 'Naam Shabana'
Flashback: When sexy models sizzled in bikinis at Tokyo fashion show
Photos: These Indian cities top the list in online purchase of sex products
In pictures: Indian-origin artistes in Hollywood
0 Comments