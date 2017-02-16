Nagpur must be saved from BJP's grip, says Shiv Sena



Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: In a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging poor law and order situation in his home turf Nagpur, the Shiv Sena today said the city must be saved from the clutches of the BJP and wondered if the city is on its way to become the 'crime capital of the world.'

"The Chief Minister and his men (BJP leaders) are eyeing Mumbai and Pune when CM's own city Nagpur is in shambles.

While the CM compares Mumbai to Patna, he should first answer if Nagpur has been left to become the crime capital of the world," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The editorial comes in the backdrop of relations between the two parties hitting all-time low ahead of the civic polls, despite continuing to share power in the state and at the Centre.

It said that recently Nagpur was in the grip of dengue and the BJP-controlled civic administration was unable to

contain its spread, as opposed to the Sena-ruled Mumbai corporation, which made sufficient arrangements to tackle the situation.

The edit claimed that illegal constructions are thriving in Nagpur and roads across the city have been dug up where several people have lost their lives. There are no roads or footpaths there but only potholes.

Contractors go unpunished leading to the disastrous condition of roads, it said.

"The deteriorating law and order situation in Nagpur is having ill effects on schools as well. The CM is from

Nagpur and holds the Home portfolio. Yet, people are at risk of an untoward incidents everyday.

Women are not safe. Cases of murders, dacoity and rapes are on the rise. Women fear to go out after sunset and there are scores of chain snatching incidents being reported in Nagpur," it said.

"The CM cannot see all of this but compares Mumbai to Patna. The CM and his ministers are misleading people. It is

important to save cities like Nagpur from the crocodile jaws of the BJP before they turn into Chicago," the Sena warned.