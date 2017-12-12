Supriya Sule, Anil Deshmukh 'evicted' after they stage protest

Dec 12, 2017, 13:17 IST | PTI

Senior NCP leader Supriya Sule and former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh were evicted by police after they blocked a road near the city airport today

Senior NCP leader Supriya Sule and former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh were evicted by police after they blocked a road near the city airport today. The two leaders were leading a foot-march 'Janakrosh Hallabol', which entered the city this afternoon, a senior police official said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule along with the farmers being detained by the police during a protest against Maharashtra state government, in Nagpur. Pic/ PTI Photo
Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodhke told PTI that Sule, an MP, and Deshmukh, along with NCP workers, were evicted after they staged a protest on the road. "They have not been detained or arrested," Bodhke clarified.

The foot-march, started in Yavatmal district of Vidarbha on December 1, will culminate here tomorrow. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is likely to address a rally on the occasion.

