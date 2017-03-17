Nahid Afrin strikes a chord with Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena chief tweeted his views and criticised the clerics who have issued a fatwa against her, and even said their nationalities should be checked



Nahid Afrin

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray supports teenage singing sensation Nahid Afrin. He said that the Muslim clerics who have issued a fatwa against the 16-year-old for singing, should be probed for their nationality, and why they were ganging up against a child and instigating Indian Muslims in the garb of shariyat.

Thackeray took to Twitter on Thursday to express his strong views on the raging issue that has brought to the fore the freedom of expression and the right to earn.

Afrin has been asked to stop performing in public and on television by a group of Assamese Muslim clerics. The clerics argue that the girl’s acts defy Islamic values and a code of conduct for females as prescribed in holy books.

“It is wrong that any Mullah gets up and issues an unwarranted fatwa in the name of Quran and Shariyat. The fundamentalist clerics in Assam have shown their muscle power and ganged up against a budding singer, Nahid Afrin,” he said.

Thackeray said that the fatwa says that if music is performed in front of an Islamic place of prayer the next generation of Muslims will have to face the wrath of Allah.

“Who has given these people the right to muzzle the sweet voice of the hapless girl?” he asked.

The leader also demanded that the clerics be probed for their nationality.



Uddhav Thackeray

“Now it should be verified how many of these clerics are native Hindustani (Indian) and how many are Bangladeshi nationals. Will they ever issue a fatwa for staying away from terrorist activities?” he said.

Thackeray questioned the bravery of the clerics. “What kind of bravery is there in getting together against an innocent girl,” he said.

The Sena chief said that the clerics should be dealt with iron gloves and taught the very basics of the Indian constitution.