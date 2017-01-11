Tarzan takes on the mountains: Naked man defies death, climbs rattlesnake-infested cliff

Pics/Best story via YouTube

When climbing a cliff face, mountaineer Austin Howell believes in using the bare minimum, and that includes clothes.

Recently, the 29-year-old was filmed tackling Shortoff Mountain in Linville Gorge, North Carolina, wearing just a hat. Howell, who works as a personal trainer in Atlanta, Georgia, scaled 350ft up without a single piece of clothing or climbing equipment,

the Daily Mail reported.

Howell said, "Sometimes I feel like folks take climbing too seriously and just need to lighten up, so I wanted to make something short, pointless, and humorous."

Also Read: Tired of standing in an ATM queue for a long time, woman strips

The climb

He says the plan to climb naked, happened on a whim. "I had actually planned a solo trip to just go spend a day by myself climbing. But a friend of mine, Lohan Lizin, just happened to be up there climbing with another guy that day."

"After spending the whole day climbing, I turned to Lohan and said, 'Hey man, want to see something funny?' He didn’t know what was about to happen." He added, “We were the only ones there. There are some things you just don’t do in front of an unsuspecting audience."

Read Story: Naked man caught screaming 'Modi Modi' at CST railway station

Austin Howell

What made Howell's climb a dangerous one was the fact that the mountains are also home to a huge colony of timber rattlesnakes.