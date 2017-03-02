Naked white female clown strolling on the streets baffles locals in UK

Naked white clown. Pic/Facebook

Locals in the town of Worcester were left baffled by the sightings of the clown and fear that the woman may be linked to the killer clown craze which swept the UK in October.

The naked serious-looking female clown spotted strolling by river.

The woman, who is wearing a red nose, appeared to have painted herself from head-to-toe in white paint when she was spotted wandering beside the River Severn in Worcester on Sunday.

Shocked, Judith Porter, 46, managed to take a picture of the bizarre scene. "I was enjoying a nice stroll with my dog Bobby when I was shocked by the sight of a naked clown,” she said, adding, “This isn’t the first time I have seen this clown, she appears on the odd Sunday mornings."

According to residents, the clown seemed to have a vacant expression and said nothing.