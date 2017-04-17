 Nalasopara man commits suicide after tiff with wife

Ali Khan, who worked as a supervisor for a builder, committed suicide by pumping a bullet in his abdomen. According to a report by The Times of India, he took such an extreme step, after having an argument with his wife.

Ali Khan, who lived with his wife and two children in a rental accomodation at Moregaon in Nalasopara, was home alone at 7.15 in the evening, when he committed the act.

Also read - Mumbai: Man hangs himself after fight with wife over New Year's Eve drinking plan

After bolting the door he shot himself with a country-made revolver. He screamed for help, after which neighbours rushed to his aid and admitted him to Alliance hospital, where he was declared dead at 8:30 pm.

Khan's wife had left the home with their children, following the fight, which took place earlier. Police believe this may have led him to take such a decision.

Neighbours say Khan and his wife would constantly squabble. The police have registered an accidental death case and are contemplating to book Khan under the arms act, due to his possession of the firearm.

Police have even questioned his wife regarding the weapon's presence at the deceased's residence, but she has denied any knowledge of knowing how the weapon was there.

Cops will even questioned Khan's employer regarding the gun and are currently ascertaining as to whom the weapon is registered to.