Mumbai: Nanavati hospital doctor arrested for sexually assaulting patient in ICU

A resident doctor at Nanavati hospital in Juhu was arrested for sexually assaulting a 28-year-old patient in the ICU six months ago.

The Santa Cruz police have booked Dr Kayan Siodia under section 376C (d) of the India Penal Code, which concerns rape by a doctor. It carries a minimum punishment of six years’ imprisonment and a maximum of ten years.

In the police complaint, the patient said that Dr Siodia had put his finger in her vagina on the pretext of examining her. She was admitted to the hospital from June 5 after overdosing on sleeping pills. "She has said that the doctor told her that it was part of the treatment," the police told Mumbai Mirror.

According to the woman, Dr Sisodia not only sexually assaulted her but would also call to demand sexual favours. Fed up, the woman finaaly apprioached the police.

Nanavati hospital issued a statement saying said that it was cooperating fully with the investigation. "Though the hospital acknowledges the high professional ethics and fine track record of the doctor in question, we are carrying out [a] departmental inquiry to ascertain the facts and suitable action would be initiated as per the standard protocols."

However, the CCTV footgae cannot be recoverd as according to hospital protocols, it does not save the footage for more than a month. “We wish to categorically state that safety and security of every patient is our outmost priority and responsibility, and the same will not be compromised under any circumstances,” the hospital’s statement also said.

The patient said that Siodia usually accompanied his senior, Dr Manoj Patel, to her ICU ward, which has two beds. Once the patient on the other bed had been discharged, Siodia came to the ward on June 8, three days after she had been admitted, and asked her what had made her overdose on the pills, according to the complaint. When she told him she had been feeling low following a suicide in her family, Siodia examined and assaulted her, the complaint further said. She was released from the hospital soon afterwards, as reported by Mirror.

Dr Sisodia has been training to be a cardiologist at the hospital for the past two years.

Similar incident at Nanavati

Sunny Tak, a helper, touched the woman, a 30-year-old doctor, inappropriately and even tried to put his hands inside her shirt on the pretext of removing her blanket. When the woman spoke out against the incident, doctors and other staff members at the hospital told her that the attendant had done similar things several times in the past. Speaking to mid-day, the doctor said she had suffered an injury on Tuesday and had been asked to get a CT scan done. (Read more)