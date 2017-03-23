Narada's Mathew Samuel fears for lives and limbs of self, kin



Matthew Samuel. Pic/Twitter

Kolkata: Mathew Samuel, the man who conducted the Narada sting operation on several Trinamool Congress ministers, MPs and MLAs, has expressed fear for his life and those of his family members.

Samuel, who is in Kerala for treatment, on Tuesday night posted on Facebook that his children in Delhi told him that they felt some men were following them on their way to morning walk for the past few days.

"The same thing was said to me by my staff Angel Abraham," he said.

In Kerala, Samuel said he noticed a car following him. "Now when all these things are read together, I seriously doubt some people planning to eliminate the prime witness of the Narada sting operation. For that, I fear the safety of my family there at Delhi and my hometown Kerala", he said.