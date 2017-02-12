Narcotics cell seizes one kg of meow meow from courier in Andheri

One of the two arrested accused is suspected to be an NCP worker



Dhutiya's XUV's licence plate bears the NCP logo; (inset) Sunil Dhutiya is one of the accused

The Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested two people, including a man who claimed to be an office bearer of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in possession of one kg of mephedrone, popularly known as "meow meow". However, NCP has denied any links with the arrested person.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Dhutiya (41) and Vicky Nadar (26). On Friday night, ANC was tipped off about drugs being supplied through courier, after which officials laid a trap at Andheri and arrested Nadar, a courier boy.

He was found in possession of 25 grams of mephedrone, which he said was to be couriered to a Mumbai-based customer. Later, Nadar led ANC officials to the nearby Infinity Mall, where Dhutiya was seated in a restaurant. Dhutiya was detained by the ANC after they found 975 gm of mephedrone in his XUV car, on which the license plate bore the NCP logo.

ANC DCP Shivdeep Lande told mid-day, "We were tipped off about drug transportation through courier, after which we arrested Vicky and later Sunil. We produced both in court, where they were remanded in police custody till February 17. Further investigations are on."

The ANC has discovered that Dhutiya owns two international courier companies and suspects that he might be importing and exporting drugs across several countries.

Sources said that Dhutiya works with the NCP as a treasurer. However, Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson, said, "He is not with NCP. If any person sticks the NCP logo on his car, that does not make him an NCP worker."

25gm

The amount of mephedrone that ANC found on the courier