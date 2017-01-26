Narendra Dabholkar case: CBI records statements of three policemen

The CBI which is investigating the rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case today recorded the statements of three Maharashtra policemen.

These lower-rank police officers were part of police investigation team which probed the murder before CBI took over the case, said a source in the central agency. "We collected information from them about previous investigation," the CBI source added.

Dr Dabholkar, a well-known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, by two unknown assailants.

Last week the Bombay High Court had expressed displeasure over tardy pace of investigation in the case. Last June CBI arrested Hindu Janajagruti Samiti member Virendra Tawde in the case.