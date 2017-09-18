Narendra Modi, 'Sardar Dam an engineering miracle that faced many hurdles'



Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Gujarat Governor OP Kohli and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani are also seen. Pics/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, saying no other project in the world has faced so many hurdles as this "engineering miracle" which many people had "conspired to stop".

He also said that the dam, conceptualised nearly six decades ago, would become a symbol of the country's growing prowess and boost growth in the region.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardar Sarovar Dam

"No other project in the world has faced such hurdles as the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river. But we were determined to complete the project," Modi said at a rally some 55 kms from the dam site in Dabhoi town of Vadodara district.

The prime minister earlier dedicated the dam to the nation on his 67th birthday. "Many false allegations were hurled on us. Many people conspired to stop this project. But we were determined not to make it a political battle," he said.