Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, delighted by BJP win in Maharashtra civic polls



Narendra Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party team in Maharashtra after it notched spectacular victories, bagging eight of the 10 major civic bodies in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Through hard work, determination and work on the ground, BJP is now a strong force both in urban and rural Maharashtra. BJP is unwavering in the resolve to serve Maharashtra with unparalleled diligence, transparency and taking the state to even greater heights. Congrats to Karyakartas," Modi tweeted his delight over the outcome.

He said it has been a great start to BJP in 2017, starting with the unprecedented support in Odisha and now the overwhelming blessings from the people of Maharashtra.



Amit Shah. File pic/AFP

BJP President Amit Shah lauded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP state President Raosaheb Danve for the party's "unprecedented success" in the BMC and other civic bodies elections.

"I heartily congratulate the people of Maharashtra for supporting the BJP's policy of development and reposing faith in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' agenda," Shah tweeted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Fadnavis to congratulate him on the BJP's "exceptional performance" and said the BJP activists have helped expand its base across the state.

Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said the BJP victory in eight out of 10 civic bodies here reflects peoples' faith in the party leadership.

"Thumping victory of BJP Reinforces peoples' and choice in PM Modi and CM Fadnavis," Naidu tweeted.

Union Minister for Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari also applauded the party's spectacular victory in the state civic elections.