Narendra Modi, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull take selfie Delhi Metro

Narendra Modi and Malcolm Turnbull. Pic/Narendra Modi twitter account

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull on Monday travelled by a Delhi Metro train and visited Akshardham temple in new Delhi.

On board the Delhi Metro with PM @TurnbullMalcolm. We are heading to the Akshardham Temple. pic.twitter.com/AiP4BAqhLY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2017

A special ride with a special guest. PM @narendramodi and PM @TurnbullMalcolm travel to Askhardham temple in #delhimetro pic.twitter.com/z1hw9pEAYo — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) April 10, 2017

The two leaders boarded the train at Mandi House station to visit the temple in east Delhi.

India and Australia signed six agreements on Monday following bilateral talks headed by Modi and Turnbull.

Earlier, in the day the visiting dignitary was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Australian Prime Minister arrived here on Sunday on a four-day state visit to India.

This is Turnbull's first bilateral visit to India since he assumed office in September 2015.

His predecessor Tony Abbott had visited India in September 2014 and this was followed by Prime Minister Modi's visit to Australia in November that year.