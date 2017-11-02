Narendra Modi: Congress is 'laughing club', losing everywhere
Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): Terming the Congress a 'laughing club', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it was losing its hold in every corner of the country.
Narendra Modi
"We all need to look at the Congress. We should appreciate them. Nothing is left for them and they have lost their hold from every part of the country," Modi said in his first election rally in Kangra ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.
"Wherever people have a chance, they have voted for change. They (Congress) have become a laughing club," he said.
Assembly polls in Congress-ruled Himachal will be held on November 9.
Attacking the Himachal Pradesh government, Modi said Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was talking of action against corruption when he himself was out on bail on a corruption case.
"Despite the case, Singh 'saheb' is claiming there will be zero tolerance against corruption if the Congress is back in power. Can anyone believe him?" asked Modi.
