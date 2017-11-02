Narendra Modi, Donald Trump resolve to fight terrorism together: White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have resolved to fight against the global scourge of terrorism together, the White House said after Modi offered his condolences to Trump over phone following the New York terror attack.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of United States of America (USA), Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Trump spoke with Modi and accepted his condolences following yesterday's terrorist attack in New York City that left eight people dead and about a dozen others injured, the White House said. Modi strongly condemned terrorism, and offered thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families, a readout of the call said.

"The two leaders resolved that India and the United States will continue to fight together against the global scourge of terrorism," the White House said. Earlier in a tweet yesterday, Modi had condemned the attack seen as the deadliest in New York since 9/11. "Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured," he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May also spoke with Trump over phone, according to the White House. "President Trump and Prime Minister May agreed on the importance of closer counterterrorism coordination between the United States and the United Kingdom," the White House said.