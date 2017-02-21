Narendra Modi, Mayawati trading barbs as state polls come to a close



Narendra Modi and Mayawati. Pics/PTI



Jalaun/Sultanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BSP chief Mayawati yesterday traded barbs with her party dubbed as 'Behenji Sampatti Party' and she punning on his initials calling him 'Mr Negative Dalit Man'.



At an election rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said those who deposit wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people. He also attacked the SP and Congress for criticising the demonetisation decision.



"Money started being deposited in banks all of a sudden (after note ban) and (Mayawati) started shouting as why is it only at election time that the account of her brother has been made public...why is it being discussed that R100 crore have been deposited," he said.



"Arrey Behenji discussion not because elections are being held but because you have deposited Rs 100 crore after note ban...BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party...bahujan toh Mayawati me simat gaya hai...it is Behenji Sampatti Party now. Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problem?" he asked.



Not to take the remark lying down, National President of BSP, Mayawati said Modi does not know that BSP is a movement first and then a political party.



"Modi is defining BSP wrongfully...I dedicated my life for the poor, deprived and dalits...they consider me as a big "sampatti (asset) for them," said the former chief minister.

"The prime minister has compelled me to define Narendra Damodardas Modi as 'Mr Negative Dalit Man'".



"Narendra stands for 'negative', Damodardas means 'dalit' and Modi is 'man'," she said, adding, "I have given the definition of the prime minister taking into consideration his work and behaviour."