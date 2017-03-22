Narendra Modi, Najma Heptulla greet people on Bihar Day





Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greeting to people on the occasion of Bihar Day.

à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¢à¤¼à¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2017

Greetings to the people of Bihar on their Statehood Day and I pray for the state's all-round growth. — Najma Heptulla (@nheptulla) March 22, 2017

à¤¸à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ "à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸" à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¥¤ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 22, 2017

Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is celebrated every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. The state was carved out from West Bengal in 1912 and declared a separate state by the then colonial British government.