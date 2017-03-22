E-paper

Narendra Modi, Najma Heptulla greet people on Bihar Day

Narendra Modi greets people on Bihar Day

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greeting to people on the occasion of Bihar Day.

Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is celebrated every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. The state was carved out from West Bengal in 1912 and declared a separate state by the then colonial British government.

