E-paper

Narendra Modi: Pakistan has to shun terror for friendship

By Agencies | Posted 2 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

PM says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' extends to neighbouring countries too; calls for cooperation

PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee flag off the Indo-Bangla train service in New Delhi. Pic/PTI PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee flag off the Indo-Bangla train service in New Delhi. Pic/PTI 

New Delhi: India's doors are always open for cooperation, but for that Pakistan has to shun terrorism, PM Modi said on Saturday. Modi emphasised that "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" is not just restricted to India, but also to the neighbouring countries.

"We have extended the hand of friendship towards every country (of the region) and have invited them to be a part of our growth. Our doors are open for cooperation, but for this terrorism has to be shunned. There is one thought in South Asia, which breeds, inspires and encourages terrorism," Modi said.

22 No. of pacts signed between India-Bangladesh

Modi, Hasina asked to 'step down'

"May I now request the two Prime Ministers to step down." It was a com­ment by the Chief Protocol Officer anch­oring a ceremony on signing of MoUs after talks PM Modi had with his Bangladesh count­erpart Sheikh Hasina, on Saturday, which left almost everyone at the event in splits. What the officer meant was to request Modi and Hasina to come down from a raised platform.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply