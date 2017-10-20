Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet people of Gujarat on its new year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday greeted the people of Gujarat on the occasion of the Gujarati new year.



Narendra Modi. File pic

"Saal Mubarak to all Gujaratis across the world. May the coming year bring happiness, prosperity and lead to fulfilment of your aspirations," Modi said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said: "Saal Mubarak to the people of Gujarat. May this new year bring happiness & prosperity to all."

Saal Mubarak is a traditional Gujarati greeting reserved for use on Diwali and the Gujarati New Year, which falls a day after Diwali.