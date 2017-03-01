Narendra Modi: Taarak Mehta's work reflects India's unity in diversity

Narendra Modi with Taarak Mehta. Pic/Twitter

New Delhi: Condoling the demise of Taarak Mehta, who died on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the popular Gujarati humourist's writings reflected the 'unity in diversity' of India.

Mehta died aged 87 in Ahemedabad, his family confirmed. They intend to donate his body to science.

à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤­à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤¬ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¦à¥à¤®à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾, à¤¤à¤¬ à¤­à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2017

à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤²à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¥¤ à¤à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¥ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¸ à¤à¤¯à¥à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2017

Born in December 26, 1929, Mehta was honoured with Padma Shri in 2015.

Reminiscing about his meeting with Mehta, Modi said: "I have had the privilege of meeting Mehta several times. I also got a chance to meet him when he was honoured with the Padma Shri. His work reflects unity in diversity in India."

Mehta's famous works include 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma', which inspired the hit Hindi sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.