Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow on a two-day visit

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached in Lucknow on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit to the state, during which he will also lead the Yoga Day celebrations on Wednesday.

As he arrived at the Chowdhary Charan Singh airport on a special IAF plane, he was received by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and senior BJP leaders.

Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh and other senior officials were also present.

Soon after Prime Minister left on a special IAF chopper to the new Central Drug Research Institute building, which he will dedicate to the country. He will later attend a dinner hosted by Adityanath at the official 5, Kalidas Marg residence in which many leaders have been invited.

Prominent invitees include Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj party chief Mayawati and former Chief Minister N.D. Tiwari. There is however no confirmation on whether these leaders will attand.

Modi will lead a gathering of over 50,000 people in the third edition of the International Yoga Day at the Rama Bai Ambedkar Sthal here on Wednesday.