Narendra Modi condemns Taliban attack on Afghan army



Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday strongly condemned a Taliban attack on the Afghan Army that killed more than 80 soldiers.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Mazar-e-Sharif. Our prayers and condolences to the families who lost loved ones," said Modi.

At least 70 others were injured in the Friday attack when a group of Taliban insurgents, dressed in military fatigues, launched an attack on the army base in northern Afghanistan.

Ten Taliban militants were also killed.