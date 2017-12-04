Narendra Modi extends greetings on Navy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Indian naval personnel on the ocassion of Navy Day. "On Navy Day, greetings to all navy personnel and their families," Modi tweeted, attaching a video of the Indian Navy showing its prowess in the sea.

Navy Day is celebrated annually on December 4 to celebrate the Indian Navy's achievements and commemorate the sacrifices made by the personnel.

