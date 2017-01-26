Narendra Modi greets nation on Republic Day



Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day. "Republic Day greetings to everyone," Modi said in a tweet.

There will be a spectacle of the country's military might and cultural prowess on Rajpath in which the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the guest of honour.



The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (C) with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) before a ceremonial reception at the Indian President's house in New Delhi on January 25, 2017. Photo: AFP