Narendra Modi greets NDRF on its 12th Raising Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commended the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for its efforts in disaster response, rescue and relief.

Modi's remarks came on the occasion of the 12th Raising Day celebrations of NDRF.

"The NDRF is rightly focusing on strengthening systems, processes and capacity building, which help in minimising loss of life or property," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Set up in 2006, the NDRF is a specialised force capable of responding to any type of disaster in the country and abroad.