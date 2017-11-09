Narendra Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on foundation day

Nov 09, 2017, 11:42 IST | IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished the people of Uttarakhand on its Foundation Day.

"On Uttarakhand Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of the state which is moving ahead on the path of development," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi adresses attendees during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Tamil newspaper Daily Thanthi in Chennai on November 6, 2017. Pic/AFPNarendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Uttarakhand, which is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, was formed on November 9, 2000 as the 27th state. It was carved out of Uttar Pradesh.

Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, it is largely a hilly state and has international boundaries with China and Nepal.

Trending video

Tags

Prime MinisterNarendra ModiModiBharatiya Janata PartyBJPUttarakhandHimalayalsNepalIndia
Go to top