Narendra Modi hits out at 'political worshippers' of black money





Bengaluru: Castigating the opponents of demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday took a swipe at those calling the government's move “anti-people,” saying these were “political worshippers” of graft and black money which had adversely impacted the economy and polity.

“It is unfortunate that some political worshippers (rajnaitik poojari) of black money are calling our efforts anti-people,” he said in his address at the 14th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) here.

Modi said the government had taken up ‘a big fight’ against corruption and blackmoney. “...You might have noticed and heard that we have taken up a big fight against black money. Black money and corruption are making our polity, society and administration hollow gradually,” he said at the three-day event, which is being billed as the largest ever.

Asserting that the government was committed in its fight against black money and corruption, the Prime Minister thanked the overseas Indian community for their support to it. The PM said they have made an “invaluable contribution”to the Indian economy by investing about $69 billion.

Modi equated to pickpocket

In a stinging attack on PM Modi over demonetisation, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that he had taken away the money of people like a “pickpocket” and contested the claim about economic growth not being affected much.

“Modi behaves like a pickpocket, who has picked pockets of the people first, and now says he will come out with welfare schemes," Yechury said in a Facebook post.