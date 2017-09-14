Narendra Modi hosts dinner for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at iconic terrace hotel



This handout photograph released by India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) on September 13, 2017, shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waving with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) as Abe's wife looks on during their visit to the 'Sidi Saiyyid Ni Jaali', in Ahmedabad. As India's premier Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe prepare to break ground on the country's first bullet train project on September 14, experts say the collaboration could signal a massive leap for its overburdened and deadly railways. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight hosted dinner for his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie at famous 'Agashiye' restaurant, known for its elegance and kosher Gujarati cuisine.

Modi played a perfect host to Abe and the first lady at the terrace restaurant, a boutique heritage hotel in the old city.

The iconic hotel offers a view of the city's heritage spots including the 'Siddi Sayeed Ni Jaali' mosque the Abes visited earlier in the day. It is located in the vicinity of the main heritage attractions like Bhadra Fort, Juma Masjid and Manek Chowk.

After visiting the 16th century Sidi Saiyyed Mosque in evening, Modi and the Abe couple took a brief tour of the heritage hotel property and enjoyed the a performance of musical instrument 'Jal Tarang'.

Though the hotel is famous for offering traditional Gujarati food, the menu for the Japanese premier and his wife was mostly kept under wraps.

The Japanese first couple is on a two-day India visit which would be limited to Gujarat, Modi's home state.