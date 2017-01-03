Narendra Modi in UP: For once rise above caste and vote only for development



Narendra Modi

Lucknow: Urging people of Uttar Pradesh to rise above caste considerations in the upcoming Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday attacked rival parties, saying those preoccupied with saving blackmoney and their families cannot bring development.

Targeting Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), the PM at the party's mahaparivartan rally, said the two never see eye-to-eye on any issue but are now together demanding his removal as he is working to root out blackmoney.

Elated over the turnout at the rally, he said not just BJP, but the state’s development had been “exiled” for 14 years and the situation will change soon.

“People of the state have already seen politics of caste and family... For once rise above caste and vote only for development in the elections and see whether UP changes or not,” Modi said.