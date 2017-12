Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former US President Barack Obama, in New Delhi on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former US President Barack Obama, in New Delhi on Friday. "It was a pleasure to meet, once again, former president @BarackObama, and learn about the new initiatives being taken forward under his leadership at the @ObamaFoundation and his perspectives on further strengthening India-US strategic partnership," Modi tweeted.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former US President Barack Obama. Pic/PTI

